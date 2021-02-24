Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -92.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $26.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

