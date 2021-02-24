Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Trustmark worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 6.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth about $327,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth about $2,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

In other Trustmark news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.