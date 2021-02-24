Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth $75,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth $77,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth $94,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

