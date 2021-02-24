Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

