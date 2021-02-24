Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 16,776 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 26,930 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

In other news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $111,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,825.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $29,687.70. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at $70,701.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and have sold 45,000 shares valued at $591,680. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

