Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,413 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 50,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.61.

ROIC stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $17.02.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.