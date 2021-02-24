Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 44,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Rollins by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 193,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 56,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Rollins by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 209,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 70,561 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROL opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

