Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Kaman worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kaman by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Kaman by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 488,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 285,249 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on KAMN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

KAMN stock opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,891.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $62.36.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

