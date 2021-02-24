Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $73.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.63.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

