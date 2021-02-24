Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 284.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

SBCF stock opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

