Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.32 Million Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Banner worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BANR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Banner by 69.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 168.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 33.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Banner stock opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

