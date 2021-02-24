Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $51,430,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic by 9,272.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,318,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after buying an additional 1,304,633 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Mosaic by 31.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,608,000 after buying an additional 1,129,010 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Mosaic by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,459,000 after buying an additional 1,065,629 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $14,370,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

