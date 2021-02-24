Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 28.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,096,000 after acquiring an additional 161,684 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 9.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,683,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,222,000 after buying an additional 138,915 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 620.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 76,155 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 27.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 311,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,736,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 176.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 62,859 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $127.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

