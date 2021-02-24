Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,783 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,914,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,975 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 77,290 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

WRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of WRE opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

