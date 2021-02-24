Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 126.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 254.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 69.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other La-Z-Boy news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LZB shares. TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $46.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. Research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

