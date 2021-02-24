Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.51 Million Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $37.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.