Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of PRA Group worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PRA Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PRA Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PRA Group in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PRA Group in the third quarter worth about $225,000.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,746.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $47.35.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

