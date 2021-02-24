Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,214 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4,866.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

DEA stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.07 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.67%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $346,066.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.