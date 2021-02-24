Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

