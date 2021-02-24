Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,699 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Cinemark worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 434.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK stock opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.