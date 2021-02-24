Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of The Providence Service worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Providence Service by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in The Providence Service in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Providence Service by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

PRSC stock opened at $154.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Providence Service Co. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $156.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,575.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRSC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Providence Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

