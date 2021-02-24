Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,658 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Discovery by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $46.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

