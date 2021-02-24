Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,682 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,004,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 275,921 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 770,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 116,633 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 108,934 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 722,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 246,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 179,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Shares of WDR stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $25.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.