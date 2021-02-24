Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,836 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark L. First sold 513,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $51,771,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,672.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $126,554.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,085.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 515,173 shares of company stock valued at $51,923,962. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

ADUS stock opened at $115.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $129.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

