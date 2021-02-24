Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,865 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Comerica by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

