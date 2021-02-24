Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,067 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,851.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 357,067 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,844,000 after buying an additional 214,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,522,000 after buying an additional 164,840 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 247,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,760,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th.

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $479,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,431.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KALU opened at $118.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.72. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $121.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

