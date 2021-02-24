Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,104 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 44,547 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.86, for a total transaction of $7,878,582.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,570,638.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,727 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,288. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.17.

LGND stock opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.24 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -142.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

