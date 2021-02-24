Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,161 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pentair by 18.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Pentair by 8.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 678,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 92,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 51,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

PNR stock opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

