Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,740 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Magellan Health worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGLN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 673,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,034,000 after purchasing an additional 355,722 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the third quarter valued at about $7,979,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the third quarter valued at about $5,513,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 52,786 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 11.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,733,000 after buying an additional 45,440 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average is $81.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Magellan Health news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 2,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $222,574.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at $225,044.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.