Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,886 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 238.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.32.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

