Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,035 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of InterDigital worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDCC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.79. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDCC. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

