Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,344 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Monro worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 190.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $320,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.55.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

