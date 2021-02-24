Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 471 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 17.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.5% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Seifert sold 11,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $2,421,582.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,542.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $9,279,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,478,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,987,311.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,001. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

Shares of IPGP opened at $228.78 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 116.13 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

