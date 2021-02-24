Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,400 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 14.5% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,864,000 after buying an additional 162,266 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $9,089,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 28.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 64,671 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 122,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 109.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 81,907 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TUP shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 100.50 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

