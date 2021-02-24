Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 8,981 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,962 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,981 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Urban Outfitters worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,257,000 after buying an additional 269,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 81,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $969.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

