Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,125 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Retail Properties of America worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1,116.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 293,462 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

RPAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. Analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

