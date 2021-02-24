Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.77 and last traded at $26.98. 1,091,984 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 522,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Textainer Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Textainer Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Textainer Group by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Textainer Group by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Textainer Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

