TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $668,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,175,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 151,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 26,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.10. 19,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.