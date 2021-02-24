The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues Earnings Results

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AAN traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.80. 5,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,458. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47. The Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAN. Truist downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

