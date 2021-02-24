The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,634 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of The Andersons worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in The Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 27,207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $873.92 million, a PE ratio of -378.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANDE shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

