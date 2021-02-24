The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 190.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,215 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,627 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 242,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,185. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

