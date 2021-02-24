The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$71.70 price target (up from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$66.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$73.93.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) stock traded up C$2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$76.48. 4,381,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,981. The stock has a market cap of C$92.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.32. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$46.38 and a 12-month high of C$76.92.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.62 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0499996 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

