The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$71.70 price target (up from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$66.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$73.93.

Shares of BNS traded up C$2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$76.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,381,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,981. The firm has a market cap of C$92.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$46.38 and a 12 month high of C$76.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$69.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.32.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

