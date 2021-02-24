The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$83.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$71.70 target price (up previously from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$73.93.

BNS traded up C$2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$76.48. 4,381,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,981. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$46.38 and a twelve month high of C$76.92. The company has a market cap of C$92.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.32.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.62 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0499996 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

