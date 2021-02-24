The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$83.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$66.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$73.93.

BNS traded up C$2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$76.48. 4,381,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,981. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.32. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$46.38 and a 1 year high of C$76.92.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.62 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

