The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Canaccord Genuity

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

BNS stock opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $59.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

