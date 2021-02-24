The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT Raised to $83.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $79.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Shares of BNS stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.24. 53,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,349. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $59.18. The stock has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,417,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,704,713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654,899 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 113.3% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 36,212,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,943,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $701,072,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth approximately $680,426,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth approximately $650,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

