The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Raises Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.7133 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

The Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BNS traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.20. 2,420,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $61.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNS. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

