The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS.

NYSE:BNS traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.00. 139,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,349. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $59.18.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.19.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.