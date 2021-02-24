The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 365,312 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

